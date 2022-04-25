Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. 18,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

