Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 345 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 161,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

