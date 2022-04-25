Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

MRE traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. 203,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,202. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Insiders have bought a total of 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620 over the last 90 days.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

