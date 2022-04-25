Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$7.87. 126,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.61.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. Analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Insiders have acquired a total of 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620 over the last three months.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

