McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,358 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of McKesson worth $444,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.42. 7,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

