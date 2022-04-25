Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $18,031.68 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $18,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,806.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $232.96 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.48 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.42.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

