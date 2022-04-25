MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.08. 7,028,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,009. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.