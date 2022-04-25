Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

