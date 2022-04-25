Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 89098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.