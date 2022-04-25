Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $402,382.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.69 or 0.00059006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.77 or 0.07450041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 405,797 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

