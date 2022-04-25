Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.74 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $354.51 or 0.00880265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $837,115.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.99 or 0.07441767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 27,486 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

