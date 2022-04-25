Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Buys Shares of 8,139 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after acquiring an additional 893,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 177,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,588. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

