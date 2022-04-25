Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.