Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 2,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

