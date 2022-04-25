Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.78

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 311916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $589.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

