Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.44

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

