Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $140.34 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

