Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to post sales of $116.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $116.50 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $102.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $504.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 40,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

