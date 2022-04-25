Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

MRCC stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

