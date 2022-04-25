Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $199.89 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $50.16 or 0.00124957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $199.89 million and $26.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.77 or 0.07450041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,313,089 coins and its circulating supply is 3,984,750 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

