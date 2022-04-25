Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.26. 329,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

