Morgan Stanley Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $375.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.88. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.