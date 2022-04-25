Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

MHGVY stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

About Mowi ASA (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

