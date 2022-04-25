mStable USD One Day Volume Reaches $43,456.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and $43,456.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,297.50 or 0.99931787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007392 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.