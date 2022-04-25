Mysterium Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $85,353.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

