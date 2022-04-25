Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.82 and last traded at $156.04. 1,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -25.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

