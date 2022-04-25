Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.82 and last traded at $156.04. 1,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
