Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Achieves $30.98 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $13,608.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00005359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,234.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00785987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00201884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023453 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

