NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Critical Contrast

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. NASB Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NASB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares NASB Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Umpqua 31.34% 14.89% 1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $7.52 7.61 Umpqua $1.32 billion 2.93 $420.30 million $1.85 9.65

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Summary

Umpqua beats NASB Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

