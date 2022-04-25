Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

