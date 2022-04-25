National Bankshares Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$138.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$105.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.23. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.41 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.5500004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

