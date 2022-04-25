Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 283,336 shares.The stock last traded at $33.44 and had previously closed at $33.42.

NTUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

