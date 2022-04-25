Navalign LLC Buys 38 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $116,473,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.99. 2,292,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,496. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

