Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. 18,657,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

