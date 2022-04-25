Navalign LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.38. 276,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,608. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.