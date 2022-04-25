Navalign LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,399 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

