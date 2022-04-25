Navalign LLC Sells 83 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $268.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

