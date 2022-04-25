Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.62 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $46,037.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,325,082 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

