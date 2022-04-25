Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 183,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,619. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.