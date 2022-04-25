NerveNetwork Price Down 4.8% This Week (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $191,236.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007117 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

