NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $18,036,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.