New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.95. 359,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

