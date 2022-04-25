New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VB stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.45. 990,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

