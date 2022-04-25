New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.23. 95,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.03 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

