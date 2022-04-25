NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.85. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 32,105 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 58,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.