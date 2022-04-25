NFT Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $28,516.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00103986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

