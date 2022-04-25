Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 51933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nomura by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 57,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

