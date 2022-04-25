Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Shares of NAT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

