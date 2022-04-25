Northern Trust Corp Buys 109,837 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of TJX Companies worth $1,142,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

