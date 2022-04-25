Northern Trust Corp Buys 17,820 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $369,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $256.81 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.