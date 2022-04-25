Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of AON worth $862,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,734. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.